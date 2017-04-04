Being autistic and from some Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities is a "double whammy", according to Yvonne Odukwe.

Yvonne, originally from Nigeria but now living in Newport, said her daughter Jasmine, 19, has faced stigma, misunderstanding and fear at times due to being autistic.

But Yvonne - and some experts - also believe people like her endure poor engagement from authorities and more should be done to make accessing support and information easier.

"I'm fighting the mainstream and then I'm also fighting my community because they're not accepting me and, in many cases, blaming and shaming me," said Yvonne.

The Welsh Government said its national autism team "regularly engages with BAME communities" among other steps.

