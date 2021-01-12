There are huge discrepancies in the way supermarkets are implementing Covid-19 regulations across Wales, a Newyddion S4C investigation has revealed.

Under current lockdown measures only essential items should be sold, with Welsh Government guidelines stating: “In large supermarkets, in most cases it will be clear that certain sections of the store must be cordoned off or emptied, and closed to the public."

Journalists found that while goods in some stores were blocked off, those in other stores were not and they were still able to purchase children's toys and men's clothing.

In some stores, there were no barriers or signs discouraging purchases.