Hundreds of people have joined a march organised following claims a man died hours after being released by police in Cardiff.

The family of Mohamud Mohammed Hassan, 24, claim he was assaulted in custody.

More than 300 people took part in a march from the city centre to Cardiff Bay police station.

South Wales Police said it found no evidence of excessive force or misconduct but has referred itself to the police watchdog.

It said the referral to the Independent Office for Police Cond7uct (IOPC) was standard practice following a death after police contact.

Earlier, First Minister Mark Drakeford said the reports of Mr Hassan's death were "deeply concerning".

Mr Hassan was arrested at his Roath home on Friday on suspicion of breach of the peace but released without charge on Saturday morning.