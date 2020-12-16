More than 86,000 people across Wales have been vaccinated so far - but what happens when it's your turn?

The Welsh Government published its vaccine strategy on Monday, which said over 50s and those with underlying health conditions will be offered a jab by spring, and all other adults by autumn.

The NHS is vaccinating people in order of clinical risk, largely based on age groups from old to young.

Here we answer everything you need to know on Wales' vaccine rollout.