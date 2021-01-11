Parents of a 25-year-old woman who died with Covid-19 in December said her death shows "the very real threat" of coronavirus.

Lauren Jones initially went to hospital "just to get it checked out", but her condition rapidly deteriorated and she died on 30 December.

Lauren's father, Paul, said he will "never forget" what hospital staff told him.

"They said it would just be prolonging the inevitable and Lauren wouldn't survive the night," he said.

"It just goes to show the very real threat that's out there from this virus. It has affected us drastically... and tragically."