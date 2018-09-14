Flying high over south Wales’ snow-covered mountains, a drone was used to capture this footage.

Edging over the peaks and valleys of the Brecon Beacons, filmmaker James Bessant Davies captured their majesty as part of a project.

Not a soul can be seen as the camera floats high above the deserted range.

It’s not hard to see why the area is such a huge draw for tourists in normal times, though police are having to turn people away during Wales' current lockdown while non-essential travel is banned.