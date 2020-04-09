An A&E doctor working in the Welsh region currently hardest hit by Covid deaths says it feels like a marathon.

To date Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, which runs Royal Glamorgan Hospital, has reported 1,091 deaths of patients with coronavirus - more than any other health board in Wales.

BBC Wales was granted access to the hospital's A&E department in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Senior doctor Amanda Farrow said the hospital faced "unrelenting" pressure last Saturday.