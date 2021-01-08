Covid lockdown rules will be enforced, says FM

Covid lockdown rules will be enforced as "too many lives have been lost" to the virus, says Wales' first minister.

Mark Drakeford delivered the warning at the latest Welsh Government briefing on the pandemic.

He also gave details on the roll-out of the vaccination programme, and said front-line paramedics would start getting their first jab from next week.

The Welsh Conservatives have said they want a detailed vaccination plan to be published, while Plaid Cymru has said it wants clear targets set out by ministers.