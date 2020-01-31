A one-year-old baby is among up to 6,000 EU citizens in Wales who have yet to apply to stay in the UK after Brexit, a charity has said.

Mirasol's father Tiago Petinga, 32, is originally from Portugal and has lived in Wrexham for 16 years. He has successfully applied for settled status for himself, his partner and his eldest daughter.

But they have yet to apply for Mirasol, as they have not been able to retrieve her documents from the Portuguese consulate during the pandemic.

The mental health charity Mind in Newport has called on people who work with EU nationals to refer them to schemes funded to help.