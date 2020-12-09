There was another increase in deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales in the final week of 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Across Wales, there were 278 deaths in the week ending 25 December, 22 more than in the week before.

We can also look at the death rates across England and Wales, week by week.

The most recent week, up to 25 December, showed Neath Port Talbot had the highest - based on the size of its population. That is 22.3 deaths per 100,000 for the week.

There were 32 actual deaths in the county involving Covid, registered in the week up to Christmas.

Two local authorities in Lincolnshire - Boston (19.9 deaths per 100,000) and East Lindsey (18.3) - were next highest for rates.

Wales had four other local authority areas in the highest 20 - Torfaen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Blaenau Gwent and Swansea.

The figures are based on 2019 population estimates and not age standardised.

Watch the animated map to see how the pattern has changed since March.