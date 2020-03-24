An intensive care consultant in Cardiff has said January could be the "hardest month" for NHS Wales since it was established in 1948.

It comes as NHS Wales boss Andrew Goodall said the number of patients in Welsh hospitals with Covid-19 could reach twice the number seen in April, if current trends continue.

Dr Matt Morgan, who works at the University Hospital of Wales, said: "January will be the hardest month in the pandemic so far and possibly the hardest month in the 73 years since Aneurin Bevan started the NHS."

He added that the pandemic was an "ultramarathon" for staff "where the finish line moves".