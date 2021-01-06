The first coronavirus vaccine "smart patch" is being developed at a Welsh university, researchers say.

The disposable device uses micro-needles to both administer the vaccine and monitor its efficacy by measuring the body's immune response.

Swansea University researchers hope a prototype will be developed by March for clinical trials and aim to make it commercially available within three years.

"This low-cost vaccine administration device will ensure a safe return to work and management of subsequent Covid-19 outbreaks," said Dr Sanjiv Sharma, senior lecturer in medical engineering at Swansea University.