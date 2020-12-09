Parents and teachers in Wales have been calling for clarity on when schools will reopen.

The Welsh Government announced on Monday that classes would move to online learning for all ages until at least 18 January, in response to rising Covid cases.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said schools would only continue to remain closed beyond that date "if that's the only thing we can do to suppress the virus".

A Welsh Government spokesperson added that it appreciated the challenges all parents were facing with learning from home.

"We have provided guidance to schools to help them during the pandemic and our 'Stay Safe, Stay Learning' framework includes dedicated support for Welsh-medium learners whose families don't speak Welsh," said a spokesman.

"This includes advice for parents and carers on how they can support their children to use the Welsh language while at home."