All schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning until 18 January.

Some schools had been due to open on Wednesday and others by 11 January.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the decision had been taken jointly with the Welsh Local Government Association and Colegau Cymru.

The announcement comes as the UK's Joint Biosecurity Centre increased the Covid threat level to five - its highest level.

Boris Johnson announced a set of new national restrictions for England, similar to the March lockdown, in a televised address.

