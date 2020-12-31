A reward offer of £2,500 has been made in a bid to catch those responsible for destroying a nativity scene with a petrol bomb.

CCTV cameras captured the moment the festive installation was attacked at a bus shelter in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

The fire destroyed statues of a shepherd, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus - with only the three wise men surviving as they stood outside the shelter.

The scene had been built by a retired theatre design lecturer for a local hotel to support the community.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the Christmas Eve attack.