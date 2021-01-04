First Minister Mark Drakeford has said schools will return in a "phased and flexible" approach in the first two weeks of term.

He said it has been agreed with local authorities and "for the moment it gives us what we need" as it "allows local circumstances to be taken into account" with Covid rates.

"It is important we all recognise that a new variant has arrived... but at the same time the priority is to think about our young people," he said.

Director of the union NAHT Cymru, Laura Doel, said headteachers were anxious about the return as they had not been given enough information to make an "informed decision".

"They need to be confident in what they are doing and that a school environment is safe in order to open," she added.