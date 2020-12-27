Covid-19: Cardiff health board pleads for critical care help
In a rare move, the University Hospital of Wales put out a plea for "urgent" assistance in its critical care department.
The health board tweeted the call for help on Boxing Day, saying its critical care department was "urgently looking for assistance from medical students or other staff groups who have previously supported with proning patients".
Wales brought forward its level four national lockdown by eight days to start on 20 December.