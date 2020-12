Homes, shops and roads were all affected when floods struck in Wales.

In Newport, Mary Pring was forced to leave her house when it was wrecked by the rainwater.

The 78-year-old said had been planning to shield over Christmas: “I was going to stay on my own on Christmas but now I will have to go to my children. I couldn't live in that, it's dreadful."

Cardiff, Newport, Monmouthshire and Vale of Glamorgan were all hit by the bad weather.