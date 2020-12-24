The post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Europe will still be "difficult" for Wales, says First Minister Mark Drakeford.

After months of talks the UK government confirmed the agreement on Christmas Eve, just days before the end-of-year deadline.

Mark Drakeford said it was a "thin deal", but better than a "no deal".

The Welsh Conservative Senedd member Darren Millar said it was "great news" for people and businesses in Wales.

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts said the agreement would impose "significant" new costs and complex bureaucracy on Welsh businesses.