He was the rock 'n' roll rebel who loved the after-show party as much as the show itself.

When Welsh punk rockers 60ft Dolls toured their adrenaline-fuelled shows at the height of 1990s Britpop, Carl Bevan revelled in rock excesses.

These days, life is a little more sedate for the former Dolls drummer as he's turned to art for more of a quieter life.

"I see this as the kind of B-side to my life," said the 47-year-old musician.