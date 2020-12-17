Misinformation surrounding Covid vaccinations could be deterring BAME people from getting vaccinated, according to Race Council Cymru (RCC).

RCC's Patience Bentu said people have seen on social media that black and ethnic minorities will be used as "guinea pigs" and will be testing the vaccine.

She said it is important that people are reassured that the vaccine is safe and the misinformation is stopped.

"There is really is no known cause why the vaccine should act differently in ethnic minority people, from people of other races or other backgrounds.

"The quicker we get the vaccine, the quicker we can get to normal life."