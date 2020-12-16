First Minister Mark Drakeford has said people in Wales should do the least they need to do this Christmas.

The Welsh Government clarified today that only two households - plus an additional single person who lives alone - will be able to meet at Christmas in Wales.

It comes despite earlier the prime minister claiming all four UK nations had agreed to stick to an agreement to allow three households to meet.

Mr Drakeford said people in Wales need to "use the freedoms responsibly, carefully and cautiously, and think always of the impact of that will have on your own safety and the safety of others."