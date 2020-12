Care home residents in Wales have started to be vaccinated.

One of the first was Glenda Waye, who said it was "fine" and she found it less painful than a recent blood test.

Ms Waye, who is at Bryn Yr Haul House care home in Mold, Flintshire, said she believed anyone refusing the vaccine was "a bit silly".

Initially, the vaccine will be given to care homes near hospital pharmacies before a possible rollout.