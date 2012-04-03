British Airways' last remaining Boeing 747 has taken to the sky for one final time.

The passenger plane flew from Cardiff Airport to eCube Solutions at Bro Tathan business park in St Athan, Vale of Glamorgan to be preserved.

In July the airline said the "devastating impact" of Covid-19 meant all 31 of its remaining 747s had flown their last commercial services.

Its final passenger flight was from San Francisco to Heathrow on 4 April.

Since entering BA's fleet on 20 January 1999, the aircraft - registration G-BYGC - has flown 45m miles over 11,049 flights for a total of 91,023 hours.