A man has been found guilty of murdering his fianceé before wrapping her body in cling film and ordering takeaway.

Madog Rowlands, 23, from Wrexham, denied murdering Lauren Griffiths, 21, in their Cardiff flat in 2019.

Newport Crown Court jurors heard he strangled his girlfriend last April but waited more than a day before calling 999.

Before doing that prosecutors said he ordered drugs and pizza to their flat.