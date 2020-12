A cancer patient has claimed poor infection control at the Royal Gwent Hospital meant he and three other patients caught coronavirus.

Jim Pook is one of 69 people linked to an outbreak at the Newport hospital which started six days ago.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) said 53 patients and 16 staff had been affected on seven wards since 3 December.

The health board has apologised to Mr Pook and his family.