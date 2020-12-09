Fears of families having to self-isolate over Christmas has prompted some parents to pull their children out of school before the end of term.

But other parents say schools should stay open as many people still need to work and do not have childcare.

Schools in Blaenau Gwent will be the first in Wales to stop physical teaching, moving lessons online on Thursday.

Most Welsh local authorities have said schools should remain open until 18 December, despite calls from some unions to end lessons early.

The Welsh Government has said it "would expect schools to operate as usual" unless there were "exceptional" public health reasons.