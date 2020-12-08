“I feel very privileged and, actually, I feel a bit guilty because I’m a reasonably fit, young person.”

Critical care consultant Dr Ami Jones, who works for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, was among the first medics in Wales to receive a Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

“Probably if I caught Covid, chances are I’d probably be OK,” she said.

“But it’s more the impact of me having it and giving it to somebody else who’s more vulnerable.

“So, actually, thinking that now I can protect my family and my colleagues and my patients, I feel really lucky to be in that position.”

She said she hoped to see a reduction in community transmission in the months ahead, as well as the number of "poor patients coming into my ICU who previously were fit and well”.

“It’s just an horrific disease,” she said.