The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited the Welsh capital as part of a UK-wide tour to say thank you to NHS and community front-line workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple arrived in Cardiff on the royal train and met university students at Cardiff Castle as part of the visit.

They exchanged secret Santa gifts and heard about experience of students during the pandemic, including struggles with loneliness and mental health.

Some politicians have suggested 'unnecessary' journeys should not be made during the current period, although William and Kate's trip was classed as work and therefore permitted.