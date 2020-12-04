A couple have been left heartbroken after being told their "dream wedding venue" is to be used instead as a Covid vaccination centre.

Jenna Roberts and Simon Jones have already had to postpone their wedding once this year because of the pandemic but say the second cancellation is "ten times worse".

"We have elderly relatives that might not be able to make the second time," she said.

Mr Jones said he wants to council to compensate them for £2,000 they can not get refunded, such as on save the date cards and their children's outfits that they will grow out of in two years' time.

Neath Port Talbot council said using the venue was "absolutely necessary".