People in Wales have been giving their reaction to the news that a coronavirus vaccine is ready to be rolled out.

The UK is the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination.

Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out.

Pfizer said the first 800,000 doses are already on their way to the UK.