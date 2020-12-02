A coronavirus vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, has been approved for use in the UK.

The vaccine, which offers 95% protection against Covid-19, will start to be administered within the next seven to 14 days across Wales.

Further vaccines, such as the one developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford, could also be available in the near future.

Here, BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke explains how the vaccine will work, who will get it first, and why it has given hope to many people up and down the country.