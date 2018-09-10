Interest in adoption has gone up "significantly" during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Wales' National Adoption Service.

The service had around 250 more enquiries in the first six months of 2020-2021 compared to the same period in 2019-2020 - an increase of more than a quarter.

Although very few single men adopt each year - the numbers are in "single figures" in Wales – the service said there had been a bit more interest in the past two years.

Gavin is one of a growing number of men embarking on fatherhood alone and says he feels very lucky to have his son.