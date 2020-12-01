A man protesting over firebreak lockdown measures at a Welsh supermarket has admitted criminal damage.

Gwilym Owen was charged after ripping plastic covering and tape from aisles and shelves at a Tesco store in Bangor, Gwynedd.

Owen pleaded guilty to damaging the sheeting and disorderly behaviour on the first day of the autumn lockdown in October.

Caernarfon Magistrates' Court ordered him to do 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 to Tesco in compensation and £180 in costs.