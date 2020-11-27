Parents have given a mixed reaction to a call to close schools early for Christmas.

The UCAC teaching union said schools should break up for the Christmas holidays a week early this year to stop children and teachers having to self-isolate on Christmas Day.

UCAC suggested schools should break up on 11 December, with lessons moved online.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said there were no plans to close schools early.

These parents in Abercynon, Rhondda Cynon Taf, showed support and opposition to the plan.