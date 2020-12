As pubs prepared to close from 18:00 GMT on Friday, drinkers enjoyed a final evening out on Thursday.

In Cardiff shoppers and students mingled on St Mary Street.

"It's going to be sad for small businesses that might not make it through," said student Lily Wallace, 21.

Nick Newman, chairman of Cardiff Licensees Forum, said: "We don't really believe the evidence is there that warrants the restrictions on us."