Covid Christmas: Turkey farmers say smaller birds are in demand
Turkey farmers are preparing for a different Christmas - with different appetites for the big meal.
Governments around the UK have agreed up to three households can meet between 23 and 27 December.
But without big traditional get-togethers, some customers are looking to cut down on the size of their turkeys.
One farmer in Pembrokeshire says others are even looking to keep half their bird in the freezer, ready to celebrate again another day.