It would not have been possible to persuade people not to get together over Christmas, according to Wales' first minister.

But Mark Drakeford said that would have been better for efforts to control the virus.

“In an incredibly difficult year we weren’t going to be able to persuade people that they could just act as though Christmas wasn’t happening,” he told BBC Wales Live.

Governments around the UK agreed on Tuesday that people from up to three households would be able to meet up between 23 and 27 December.

Mr Drakeford also said he was considering further restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.