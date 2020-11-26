With a baby on the way in March, a couple say they are increasingly anxious that their home will be hit by floods again.

In February, as storms swept across the UK, hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

And then, just a month later, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and caused a whole lot more stress.

Among those affected were Rhodri and Jess Garland, and their three-year-old son, who were forced to leave their Treforest home after flood water came in. The repairs have pushed the family into debt.

Mr Garland said: "How am I supposed to work when I have flood alerts coming up on my phone every time it rains?".

A report by local politicians said people in the county were experiencing trauma due to trying to recover from flooding in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said it was providing support to those affected by Covid-19 and flooding, while the Welsh Government said it has spent £1.9m on 25 flood alleviation schemes across the RCT area.