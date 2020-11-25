A woman who began home educating her children during lockdown says they have been “flourishing”.

Louise says Orlena, 12, and Roy, nine, “learn better through play”, prompting her to continue with their studies at home in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

"Cooking, there's maths in that. Walking, there's maths in that," she said.

"And I think it's just discovering again that learning is everywhere."

Louise's children are among 806 children removed from school registers by parents in Wales between March and September - up almost 50% since last year

Alastair Lawson from education resource website Twinkl said the national lockdown in March gave families a “free trial” of home schooling.

“For different reasons, families found that home education was something that was really going to work for them,” he added.