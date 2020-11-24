Will Covid rule changes make or break Christmas?

People on the streets of Cardiff have given a mixed response to the relaxation of Covid-19 rules for five days over Christmas.

Three households will be able to form a "bubble" and spend time together between 23 and 27 December.

Some were concerned “if people go mad” over the festive period, then could it lead to further restrictions in January and February?

Another said they “won’t be mingling” to ensure their loved ones are not exposed to the coronavirus.

“This year is going to be a lot different,” said another person while visiting the city centre.