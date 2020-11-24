"People will be allowed to do what the law will allow them to do, but this is not an instruction to travel, it's not an instruction to meet with other people."

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford and the leaders of the other UK nations have reached an agreement to relax Covid rules over Christmas.

Mr Drakeford said he believed people would be unwilling to stick to "strict rules" over the Christmas period.

"People should still use a sense of responsibility, should still ask themselves whether what they are doing is keeping themselves and other people safe," he said.

"But we will have a modest period of relaxation, where people will be able to do it in a controlled way."