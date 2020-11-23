Temporary visiting pods are to be installed at care homes across Wales to allow residents to receive visits from loved ones over the Christmas period.

The Welsh Government has announced £3m to pay for 100 to be installed for a period of six months.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said they would assist care homes that can struggle to accommodate socially-distanced visits from outsiders.

One care home, Bryn yr Eglwys in Pentrefoelas, Conwy county, invested its own cash in a £10,000 pod before the scheme was announced.