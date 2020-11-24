Hauliers fear there will be "mayhem" at Holyhead port when the Brexit transition ends on 31 December.

Holyhead is the second biggest "roll-on roll-off" port in the UK after Dover, carrying 1,200 lorries and trailers a day across the Irish Sea.

But the Irish Road Haulage Association believes the first six months of 2021 will be "terrible" because IT systems to deal with the change have not been tested.

Stena Line, which owns the port, said the process would be smooth despite the tight deadline.