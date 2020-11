Tributes have been paid to a D-Day veteran who spent decades teaching "peace and reconciliation" to children in France and Wales.

David Edwards, 95, died at home in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, leaving Diane, his wife of more than 70 years.

He "leaves a legacy of tolerance" said the head teacher of a school in France which was named after him.

One of his sons, Chris, described him as his "hero" and vowed to continue his work with schools.