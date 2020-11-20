A "path to Christmas" will only be possible if people follow Covid regulations, the first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said people should reduce contact with others, avoid travelling unless necessary and work from home if they can.

Earlier this week Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said it could be "weeks" before there is an announcement on the Covid rules around Christmas.

Wales' 17-day firebreak ended on 9 November and was replaced with new Wales-wide restrictions.