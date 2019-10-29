When Chelsea Waite went into labour, she immediately headed for the £350m hospital that had only just opened nearby a week earlier.

Unfortunately she only managed to make it to the car park by the time baby Flynn arrived.

Chelsea Waite said it was "hard to remain calm" as her learner driver partner drove her to the hospital.

Mother and son were still able to be treated inside the new 471-bed Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran - the first major hospital to be built in Wales in more than two decades.

"As soon as he was put in my arms everything was ok," added Chelsea.