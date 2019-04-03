For Sioned Evans the coronavirus pandemic has been a particularly difficult time to live with loneliness.

The 29-year-old from Aberystwyth says she can go days or even a week without leaving her house.

She describes it as "a really horrible feeling because you just feel like you're on your own".

More than four million people were "always or often" lonely in the week to 1 November, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Ms Evans said she has found joining online Zoom groups helps her feel less alone.

