Merthyr Tydfil is preparing to roll out mass coronavirus testing of its residents - but there has been mixed reactions from people in the area.

The county is the first in Wales to take part in the Army-run mass testing scheme.

"Unless you've got symptoms, I don't see the point in wasting tests," one resident said.

But another added: "We need to do something, something more than what we're doing."

It is hoped people without symptoms who may be infected can be found so they can self-isolate.