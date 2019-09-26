The scientific research ship which was almost named Boaty McBoatface has docked in Holyhead on its way to its first mission.

It became famous in 2016 when an online public vote was held to decide its name.

Although the majority of people voted for Boaty McBoatface, the ship was eventually named RRS Sir David Attenborough when it was launched in 2018.

But a remote controlled submarine, part of the equipment on board, was given the name Boaty McBoatface.

The ship has been undergoing fitting out and sea trials over the past two years.

British Antarctic Survey staff are undergoing final training and familiarisation before the vessel heads to there for its first research mission.

“Its celebrity status means it’s turned a few heads already today," said Tom Brockbank, from Holyhead Shipping Ltd, who was in charge of making sure the vessel arrived safety into port.